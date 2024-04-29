A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets Into Confrontation With Bouncers Outside Paris Club
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gets into a heated confrontation with bouncers outside a club in Paris.
A Boogie Almost Fights at Paris Club
A Boogie is currently on the European leg of his Better Off Alone Tour. On Sunday night (April 28), video surfaced of the rapper and his crew trying to enter a club. In the video, which can be seen below, Boogie walks to the front of the club line while drinking a bottle of champagne. However, the bouncers at the front appear to tell him he cannot bring the bottle inside, so the rapper sets the bottle down. Following a brief back-and-forth conversation, Boogie tells his people they are leaving.
Boogie then goes back to retrieve his bottle when a confrontation between him and the bouncers pops off. One of the bouncers picks up a pole and backs Boogie's crew down. More words are exchanged and a standoff ensures before cooler heads finally prevail.
XXL has reached out to A Boogie's reps for comment.
This isn't Boogie's first incident overseas. In 2021, he was arrested prior to a show in London.
A Boogie Reacts to Near-Fight
A Boogie has responded to video of the incident surfacing online.
"N***as only got out of there because they mased us," he wrote on his Instagram Story below. "Never running from a n***a."
"Lmao f**k I look like playing with mase n***as can't fight."
