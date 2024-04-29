Skilla Baby Calls Out Man for Inappropriately Touching Him During a Show

Skilla Baby calls out a man for inappropriately touching him while the rapper is performing.

Skilla Baby Stops Mid-Performance to Address Being Touched by Man

On Monday (April 29), video surfaced of a recent Skilla Baby show that almost went left. In the video, which can be seen below, Skilla is performing his track "Bae" near the front of the crowd. Women begin to rub on the shirtless rapper's chest. A man then reaches in and slides his hand down the Detroit rapper's abdomen. Skilla stops mid-performance to address the man.

"I don't go no disrespect toward you, bro. I don't even go that way," he tells the man. "I appreciate you, bro. But I don't do that."

Skilla Baby Preps Tour With Rob49

Skilla Baby is currently prepping to hit the road with Rob49 on the Vultures Eat the Most Tour. The 17-date trek begins in Orlando, Fla. on May 30 and will make stops in Chicago, New York, Charlotte, N.C., Richmond, Va., Boston, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and more, before closing out in Dallas on July 2.

Skilla is on the heels of releasing his new album The Coldest, which dropped on April 16. The new offering features guest appearances from DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and more.

See the video of Skilla Baby calling out a male fan for rubbing the rapper's chest during a recent show below.

Watch Skilla Baby Address a Man for Touching Skilla's Chest During a Recent Performance