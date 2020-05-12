6ix9ine Only Follows One Account on Instagram and It’s the NYPD

6ix9ine seems to be on friendly terms with the New York Police Department.

On Tuesday (May 12), Tekashi followed the NYPD on Instagram, making the law enforcement agency the only account he is following. 6ix9ine's new follow comes after the rapper posted a picture of a cartoon image of himself snitching to a police officer and an FBI agent.

Prior to following the NYPD on Instagram, the 24-year-old rapper removed every account he was following from his IG page. This was ahead of the release of his new track, "Gooba," which he dropped last week. He then hopped on IG live to touch base with his fans—and his haters—following the premiere of the video for the track. 6ix9ine's IG live, which was his first livestream since being released to home confinement last month, reached 2 million viewers.

6ix9ine was branded a snitch after testifying in court against fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack and Anthony "Harv" Ellison last year. While addressing his IG followers on his livestream last week, the rapper explained his actions and his decision to speak during the trial. Though a large portion of 6ix9ine's fan base has sided with the rhymer, many others maintain that the "Fefe" rapper violated the street code by snitching.

"Listen, I snitched, I ratted, but who was I supposed to be loyal to?," 6ix9ine questioned. "If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world and you fucking my baby mom while I'm out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me. If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world, what makes you think if I would have held it down, you wouldn't violate me in the prison?"

Nearly two months after reviving his Instagram account, 6ix9ine has flaunted his relationship with the feds by routinely joking about snitching. While it's unclear if 6ix9ine's social media connection to the NYPD is a way for him to troll without consequence, it's very clear that he is leaning into the "rat" moniker.