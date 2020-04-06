6ix9ine has changed his profile picture on Instagram to a cartoon depiction of himself sitting on a rat trap, smiling and eating cheese.

On Wednesday night (April 8), he also updated his bio to read, "Why everybody callin me a snitch? I’m missin something...?" You can see what his profile looks like now, along with a high-resolution look at the new cartoon from the artist's page.

Instagram, 6ix9ine

By posting the new image and update to his bio, the rapper is completely leaning into the snitching accusations that have been thrown at him since he was arrested on federal firearms and racketeering charges in late 2018.

It was revealed following Tekashi's release from prison on April 2 that he would be allowed to use social media while finishing out his sentence in home confinement. However, TMZ reported that although 6ix9ine has been permitted internet access, the rapper will have to be mindful of what he posts because his probation officer will be surveilling his accounts.

Earlier this week on Sunday, 6ix9ine appeared in The Shade Room's Instagram comments under a post revealing that Los Angeles' mayor was offering rewards to people who were willing to tell on their neighbors for disobeying the city's stay-at-home order.

"Coming to the rescue," Tekashi wrote in the comments of the IG photo. The moment marked the rapper's first social media comment since being released from prison last week.

On Monday morning (April 6), Lance Lazarro, an attorney for 6ix9ine, confirmed to XXL that the rapper will not be trolling or starting feuds with other rappers on social media because his accounts are being monitored.