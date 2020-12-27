6ix9ine Disses Lil Durk, Tells King Von to “Rest in Piss”

6ix9ine might not be in the public eye but he is still up to his trolling ways, recently dissing Lil Durk and the late King Von.

On Saturday (Dec. 26), it was revealed that Lil Durk's new album, The Voice, is on pace to push 55,000 equivalent album sales in its first week. The announcement of the news on an Instagram blog gave Tekashi the ammunition he needed to take aim at Durk in the comment section.

"Used Von name for sales," the rapper-federal informant wrote. "Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K #KingVon REST IN PISS."

6ix9ine via Instagram

6ix9ine dissing Durk and speaking on Von's murder may come as a low blow but it is par for the course for the attention seeking rhymer who has been abnormally quiet since his TattleTales album flopped with 53,000 EAU sold in its first week after being projected to push 150,000. 6ix9ine and Durk have traded shots in the past.

Last year, Durk called Tekashi a snitch after the "Trollz" rapper testified in federal court against his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. 6ix9ine reacted months later by calling out Durk on Instagram for not having a No. 1 single. Durk would go on to claim that 6ix9ine's team offered him money to keep the beef going for publicity.

In September, Tekashi publicly dissed Durk for not dropping an album he teased. Following news of Von's death in November, 6ix9ine laughed at video of Durk appearing to find out the tragic news.