Here’s a Guide to 50 Cent’s Television Takeover

50 Cent has been on a winning streak as of late. Just two months after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur known as Curtis Jackson was named the 2020 recipient of the NAACP Image Award’s Outstanding Directing in a Drama series for his behind-the-scenes work on his hit television series Power. The award-winning Starz show, which had also been successful in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama series category thanks to leading actor Omari Hardwick, seems to be the gift that keeps on giving for 50 since it launched in 2014.

Although the drama recently had a grand finale, it's set to spawn a collection of series inspired by Power, which was first announced in 2019 by the show’s creator, Courtney A. Kemp. The several spin-offs that are expected to continue the storylines of key Power players as of now includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force. 50, who's responsible for some of the Starz network’s highest ratings ever due to Power's popularity, re-upped with the premium cable channel in 2018, to extend their working relationship.

With the Power saga set to continue—starting with this summer’s premier of the Mary J. Blige and Method Man-featured Book II—50 Cent has continued to diversify his production portfolio. Back in February, the mogul introduced his potential next on-screen hit, ABC’s For Life, which he tells XXL fits into three aspects. “You get what you’d expect from an episodic, legal show," he explains. "You got that family drama, because on the outside he’s trying to get back to his family. And then you got the dangers of the prison found in a prison drama."

And let's not forget the work Fif has been putting in outside the Power franchise. Two years ago, The Oath was a web-based series that ran from 2018 to 2019 for two seasons on the Sony Crackle platform. The drama, which 50 Cent executive produced and featured Christina Milian, explored “a unique breed of criminal gang—one made up of the very men and women sworn to uphold the law.” Equipped with storylines full of crooked cops and gang affiliations, The Oath became one of Crackle’s highest-rated shows.

Always with a few tricks up his sleeve, the multifaceted entertainer unveiled that he has a few other projects in the works, including a series focused on the infamous Black Mafia Family and Intercepted—a co-production with Power co-star La La. As 50 Cent prepares to deliver more must-see TV, XXL takes a look at his current television takeover.