Here’s a Guide to 50 Cent’s Television Takeover
50 Cent has been on a winning streak as of late. Just two months after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur known as Curtis Jackson was named the 2020 recipient of the NAACP Image Award’s Outstanding Directing in a Drama series for his behind-the-scenes work on his hit television series Power. The award-winning Starz show, which had also been successful in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama series category thanks to leading actor Omari Hardwick, seems to be the gift that keeps on giving for 50 since it launched in 2014.
Although the drama recently had a grand finale, it's set to spawn a collection of series inspired by Power, which was first announced in 2019 by the show’s creator, Courtney A. Kemp. The several spin-offs that are expected to continue the storylines of key Power players as of now includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force. 50, who's responsible for some of the Starz network’s highest ratings ever due to Power's popularity, re-upped with the premium cable channel in 2018, to extend their working relationship.
With the Power saga set to continue—starting with this summer’s premier of the Mary J. Blige and Method Man-featured Book II—50 Cent has continued to diversify his production portfolio. Back in February, the mogul introduced his potential next on-screen hit, ABC’s For Life, which he tells XXL fits into three aspects. “You get what you’d expect from an episodic, legal show," he explains. "You got that family drama, because on the outside he’s trying to get back to his family. And then you got the dangers of the prison found in a prison drama."
And let's not forget the work Fif has been putting in outside the Power franchise. Two years ago, The Oath was a web-based series that ran from 2018 to 2019 for two seasons on the Sony Crackle platform. The drama, which 50 Cent executive produced and featured Christina Milian, explored “a unique breed of criminal gang—one made up of the very men and women sworn to uphold the law.” Equipped with storylines full of crooked cops and gang affiliations, The Oath became one of Crackle’s highest-rated shows.
Always with a few tricks up his sleeve, the multifaceted entertainer unveiled that he has a few other projects in the works, including a series focused on the infamous Black Mafia Family and Intercepted—a co-production with Power co-star La La. As 50 Cent prepares to deliver more must-see TV, XXL takes a look at his current television takeover.
For LifeRelease Date: Feb. 11, 2020
50 Cent’s first new project of 2020 is For Life. Currently airing every Tuesday night on ABC, the legal series follows the story of the wrongfully convicted Aaron Wallace. After being sentenced to life in prison for a crime he was not responsible for, Wallace learns the law of the land and becomes a defense attorney, who defends other wrongfully accused inmates and also himself.
Written by Hank Steinberg—the creator of CBS’s long-running hit TV series Without a Trace—the multi-layered drama series is loosely based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., who serves as one of 50’s co-executive producers for the show. For Life’s cast includes Joy Bryant, who appeared alongside the “Hustler’s Ambition” artist in his film Get Rich or Die Tryin.', which was his first acting debut years ago. Once again flexing both his executive producer and acting chops, 50 Cent is expected to appear throughout the series as the character Cassius Dawkins.
Power Book II: GhostRelease Date: Summer 2020
Power Book II: Ghost is the first of the Power follow-ups. Viewers were granted their first taste of the second chapter in the Power-verse immediately after the climatic ending to the OG series. Picking up where Book I (the original Power series that began in 2014) left off, Book II is expected to follow the life and times of Tariq St. Patrick, who was revealed as the one who shot Ghost.
Tariq’s coming-of-age story will also follow the storyline of Tasha St. Patrick, as she serves time for Ghost’s murder. Book II stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man, who will assume the role of a lawyer named Davis Maclean, and will reportedly feature a character OG Power fans loved to hate, Cooper Saxe. Slated to begin in June with a run of 10-episodes, Power Book II: Ghost will air on Starz on Sundays, in similar fashion to its predecessor.
Power Book III: Raising KananRelease Date: TBD
Although 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark went out in the blaze of glory in season 5 of Power, his legacy will continue on in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The third chapter in the Power saga will showcase the come up of Kanan, who once took a younger James St. Patrick and Tommy Egan under his wing and was later sentenced to a 10-year bid after being set up by St. Patrick and his wife Tasha. Touted as the Power prequel, Raising Kanan is expected to star Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell and Toby Sandeman.
Power Book IV: InfluenceRelease Date: TBD
Rashad Tate entered the Power-verse in season 4 as a New York City councilman looking to climb the political ladder by any means necessary. Now gunning for the position of Governor of New York, the character played by Larenz Tate will be the focal point for Power Book IV: Influence. The fourth installment in the Power franchise is expected to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the dirty game of Tate’s politics.
Power Book V: ForceRelease Date: TBD
In the final season of Power, Tommy Egan—the right-hand frenemy of Ghost—leaves New York City with plans of starting fresh in Los Angeles. After the deaths of Ghost and his girlfriend Lakeisha Grant, the character played by Joseph Sikora, cuts ties with his mother, Tasha and Tariq. In Power Book V: Force, we will learn how it all unfolds for the beloved Tommy, who is seemingly on his own for the first time.
Black Mafia FamilyRelease Date: TBD
Big Meech and his Black Mafia Family—the Atlanta-based criminal enterprise that’s been shouted out by the likes of Jeezy, Rick Ross and T.I., among others—became urban legends in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was first revealed back in 2016 that 50 Cent would play a role in bringing the story of the now infamous BMF crew to the television screen. “This TV series is gonna blow you away,” promised 50, who received a stamp of approval from Meech and will serve as the long-anticipated Black Mafia Family’s executive producer.
The TV series is in development at Starz, and according to Variety, “takes place at the intersection of the drug industry and the music industry.” In December of 2019, 50 shared a picture of himself alongside the junior Meech and others with the caption, “B.M.F is ready to go season 1, time to start casting again this one is crazy.”
A Moment in TimeRelease Date: TBD
Although headlines were made when the news broke that an episode of the forthcoming scripted docuseries A Moment in Time would be focusing on the rise and fall of 6ix9ine, the notorious rapper won’t be the upcoming series’ only topic of discussion. According to Variety, “each season will showcase historical moments in hip-hop culture and revolve around a different music icon, sports hero, infamous drug organization.”
A production of 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television imprint, the docuseries will feature episodes based on storylines attached to the likes of Beyonce, Fat Joe, superproducer Scott Storch, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent himself. The Dogg Father’s segment will cover the details that surrounded his 1993 murder case, while 50’s episode will touch on his feud with Jimmy Henchman, as well as the creation of his sophomore, album The Massacre. The 2005 release sold more than 1.1 million copies in its opening week.
InterceptedRelease Date: TBD
For the upcoming series Intercepted, 50 Cent will once again be teaming up with La La Anthony. La La, who appeared on several seasons of Power as Lakeisha Grant, will star in the “funny and fresh” romantic drama as Marlee Harper—a former girlfriend of a professional football player navigating the dating scene.
She will also serve as an executive producer on the show, alongside 50 and his G-Unit Films and Television production company. Based loosely on the first book in Alexa Martin’s famed The Playbook book series, Intercepted will be a part of a package of new series 50 Cent has in the works.
VanguardRelease Date: TBD
Vanguard is a part of a collection of new programming 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television is planning to bring to Starz in the near future. The drama is said to be about former Navy SEAL Blake Megaton, and how the Long Beach native’s “gangster beginnings” and family ties lead to him beefing with a drug cartel.
Trill LeagueRelease Date: TBD
Trill League, the brainchild of Anthony Piper—a self-taught illustrator and comic fan from Chicago—brings to life reimagined versions of superheroes such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Featuring characters like Trill Robin, the concept that has been described as “a hilarious parody combining the world of superheroes, anime and hip-hop culture,” began as a comic book that was officially launched after over $20,000 was raised in support of it via Kickstarter.
Now thanks to producers G-Unit Film & Television and Lionsgate, Trill League will become an animated series. Set to air on the newly launched streaming service Quibi, the cartoon is being created by Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem, a writer and producer known for his work on South Park. According to 50 Cent, the tandem “have created a world we haven’t seen before.”
Tomorrow, TodayRelease Date: TBD
50 Cent is here to save the day again with Tomorrow, Today. “This project is very personal to me… creating it, writing it, finding the best team for it and I will continue to be involved every step of the way,” said the mogul, when discussing the superhero series.
The brainchild of the multi-platinum recording artist, the upcoming Starz show will focus on the journey of a war veteran, who hails from Chicago’s South Side and was subjected to freak experiments that were supposed to make him superhuman.
50 Cent and Mary J. Blige Land Put Pilot at ABC Networks
On Thursday (Nov. 19), 50 Cent announced that his new musical comedy series with Mary J. Blige has been picked up by ABC Networks. The show is slated to arrive as a put pilot, which is a pilot that the network has agreed to air either as a special or series. However, if the network does not air the pilot, they will face monetary penalties. According to Variety, the show is called Family Affair," and is based on a bachelor R&B singer, whose life changes drastically once he has to raise his sister's four children. The single-camera family comedy Husband-and-wife Devon and Ranada Shepard are writers and executive producers. Fif also has an executive producer credit under his G Unit Film & Television company. Mary J. Blige is an executive producer as well.
According to a source, ABC will have to pay a six-figure penalty if they don't air the pilot.
In a post shared to Instagram, the 45-year-old rapper celebrated yet another victory on the silver screen. "Now you know this is out of here. Wait till you see this one, Take over time SOUTH SIDE we outside. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp," he wrote in a Instagram caption.
This isn't the first time 50 and Mary have worked together. She also stars in his Showtime series Power Book II: Ghost