50 Cent’s Power Series Gets Three More Spin-offs

50 Cent's Power series ended on Saturday night (Feb. 8) after six seasons, but it looks like this is only the beginning. On top of the previously-announced spin-off of the popular crime drama, there will be an additional three more spin-offs, which will focus on three of the series' most beloved characters.

A trailer for the Power universe of shows aired on Saturday, which reveals the names of the forthcoming follow-ups. As previously reported, Mary J. Blige and Method Man will star in the second series, Power Book II: Ghost. A trio of prequel spin-offs will follow including Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, Power Book V: Force.

50 Cent, who is balancing touring, music and a handful of other TV ventures, confirmed the news on his Instagram page on Sunday (Feb. 9) and also provided a bit more insight. Book III will clearly be about the origin story of his character, Kanan. Fif revealed Book IV will focus on Larenz Tate's politician character, Rashad Tate, while the final book in the series will center around the infamous Tommy character.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch of the move. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

Power Book II: Ghost is already in production. No dates have been announced for when any of the follow-ups are planned to begin airing.