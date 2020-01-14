Method Man Joins Cast of Power Spinoff

Method Man is headed to a small screen near you.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), The Wrap reported that the legendary Wu-Tang rapper has been added to the cast of the Power spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost. He will play the role of Davis MacLean alongside his "You're All I Need To Get By" collaborator Mary J. Blige.

According to the report, MacLean is a lawyer described by Starz as “brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own." The description continues adding that "Davis is drawn into our world on multiple axes, a world riddled with murder and drugs, where the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning."

50 Cent shared the news on Instagram with a screenshot of the announcement showing Meth in character in a courtroom.

"I got Meth getting busy in POWER book 2 it’s lit," 50 wrote. "#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #abcforlife"

Power showrunner Courtney A. Kemp first announced the spin-off at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour back in July.

“Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power," she'd said. "Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.”

Power is currently airing the second half of its final season. Back in August, 50 announced that the spin-off would premiere "48 hours after the finale," but it is unclear whether that's still the case.