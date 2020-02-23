50 Cent Wins 2020 NAACP Image Award for Directing Power

50 Cent just earned another major accolade.

The 51st annual NAACP Awards was held on Saturday (Feb. 22) and the G-Unit boss took home the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for his work on the Power episode "Forgot About Dre." Fif celebrated the win on Instagram. Posting a photo recognizing his accomplishment, he captioned the post, "Hard work beats talent, when talent isn’t working. You maybe gifted but you don’t want it as bad as me. LoL 💣Boom💨."

He was up against some stiff and experienced competition that included Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), Carl H. Seaton, Jr. (Snowfall), Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy) and Jet Wilkinson (The Chi). Power actor Omari Hardwick also won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. This is 50's first NAACP Image Award win. Back in 2013, he was nominated for Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional for his book Formula 50: A 6-Week Workout and Nutrition Plan That Will Transform Your Life.

Though the first Power series ended earlier this month, there is much more in store with an additional four more spin-offs including the previously announced Power Book II: Ghost and a newly revealed trio of prequel spin-offs that will follow including Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force.

Power Book II: Ghost is already in production and will feature Method Man, Mary J. Blige and more. On top of working on new music and performing, Fif has another show called For Life that recently debuted on ABC.