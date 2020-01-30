50 Cent Gets His Own Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

50 Cent appears to be loving his star on the Walk of Fame.

On Thursday (Jan. 30), 50 traveled to Hollywood, Calif. to accept the honor. In an Instagram post shared on the same day, the Power producer emphasized that he put his hometown on the map and vows to boast the honor. He also plugs the premiere of his new ABC drama series, For Life.

"South Side on the map, wait till they see how i run with this," 50 wrote in the caption. "Hahaha they never seen nothing like me before. #starzgettheapp #abcforlife Feb 11."

Although he was recognized in the Recording category, which is usually reserved for artists, 50 has also been making an impact on television with his Power series. He's also been working on Intercepted and Trill League, two new TV series that will only add to his growing catalog.

Ana Martinez, who works as a producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, spoke highly of Fif in a statement released before Thursday's ceremony.

“Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is a man of many talents and star power,” Martinez said. “He has pursued many types of entertainment genres and done so with huge success. We are proud to add this talented and revered performer to our Walk of Fame family."

In other 50 news, the G-Unit rapper recently vowed to stop arguing with people after being moved by the passing of Kobe Bryant.

“I feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this,” Fif wrote on Instagram with a video of himself hugging Kobe at a Lakers game. “I have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore ill deal with it another way if there’s a problem."

50 Cent's star can be found near 6250 Hollywood Boulevard.

