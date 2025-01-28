50 Cent Sued for Allegedly Having Someone Hit Photographer With SUV Door – Report

50 Cent is reportedly being sued by a photographer who claims 50 ordered someone to hit the man with an SUV door.

50 Cent Faces New Lawsuit

On Monday (Jan. 27), TMZ broke the news that 50 is being sued by a man named Guadalupe De Los Santos. In the suit, the man claims he went to a 50 Cent book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, 2024, to get footage of Fif. Following the event, De Los Santos claims he was on his scooter at a red light when 50's SUV pulled next to him. The door swung open, knocking De Los Santos to the ground and injuring him. He claims the Queens rapper ordered someone in the vehicle to hit him with the door and is seeking damages.

50 Cent's Attorney Responds to Lawsuit

50 Cent's attorney has responded to the lawsuit in a statement. "Mr. Jackson has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm," the statement reads. "However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law. "Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms. Allred, Mr. Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore."

50 Cent Responds to Lawsuit

50 Cent has also responded to the suit in two posts on Instagram. In both posts, Fif is pictured with Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the man suing 50.

"The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers, Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance," 50 captioned the first post.

"Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL," he captioned a second series of photos.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team for comment.

Check out 50 Cent's response to the new lawsuit filed against him below.

See 50 Cent Respond to Being Sued for Allegedly Having Someone Hit a Photographer With an SUV Door