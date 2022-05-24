50 Cent Reacts to Father of Rapper Ksoo Testifying Against His Own Sons in Murder Trials

50 Cent is weighing in on the news that Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Ksoo's father is preparing to testify against both of his sons during their murder cases.

News broke on Tuesday (May 24), via local Jacksonville news station News4Jacks, that Abdul Robinson Sr. would be turning State's witness against his own sons, who have both been charged in separate murders. Ever one to comment on current events via his infamous Instagram page, 50 Cent reacted to the shocking news. Fif posted a screenshot of the father and son's side-by-side mugshots and commented on how odd and rare the situation is, adding in the caption, "Damn it Man, I seen it all now. you can’t trust nobody ‍♂️.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Abdul Sr.'s attorneys notified his sons via court notice on Tuesday that he will be testifying against them in their upcoming trials. Ksoo is charged with the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick, a rival Jacksonville rapper.

Abdul Robinson Jr. has been charged in the shooting death of Damon Rothermel. Rothermel was killed by a stray bullet in 2019, the result of a gun battle between two vehicles. Abdul Sr. has been charged with being an accessory to both killings. As a result of his cooperation, Abdul Sr. has reportedly been transferred to St Johns County Jail, while both of his sons remain detained at the Duval County Jail.

Ksoo has also been indicted for another murder, the killing of Adrain "Bibby" Gainer in 2019. The situation has played out very publicly in raps songs, with Ksoo even naming his 2020 mixtape Bibby Out in a brazen reference to his alleged victim's death.