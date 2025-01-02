50 Cent Gets a Kick Out of Ye’s Wild Deposition Video

50 Cent gets a kick out of Ye's absurd lawsuit deposition video.

On Wednesday (Jan. 1), Fif reacted on Instagram to video of Ye's 2021 lawsuit deposition that was shown on A&E's new series Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, an extension of their show Interrogation Raw. In the clip, which can be seen below, the artist formerly known as Kanye West goes off on attorneys for the company suing him after they reprimand him for asking questions during the Zoom interrogation.

"What you mean, I can't ask my lawyer a question? Are you crazy?" Ye snaps in the video below while wearing a mask with an image of Jesus descending from heaven on it. "You don't know who you talking to! I'm not some slave of yours, boy. That's the dumbest sh*t! Are you crazy!"

50 Cent captioned the post: "I be liking some of the sh*t Yeezy be doing, but I'm not doing it. I don't understand why he do it. LOL"

The deposition video is from when Ye was sued in 2020 by MyChannel for breach of a mutual non-disclosure agreement, unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duties and more for allegedly stealing their technology. The company claims Ye promised to invest millions into their company to help upgrade the e-commerce part of his Yeezy brand but failed to follow through and instead used their implements to promote Sunday Service. In September of 2021, both parties decided to dismiss the case.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to the wild Ye deposition video and the deposition clip below.

See Ye Screaming on Lawyers in Deposition Video