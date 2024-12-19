Ye Wears Jesus Mask and Praises His Mental Genius in Odd Lawsuit Deposition Video

Ye dons a Jesus mask and references his "mental geniusness" in a puzzling lawsuit deposition interview from 2021.

Ye Sits for Odd Lawsuit Deposition

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), A&E shared a trailer for their new series Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, an extension of their show Interrogation Raw. The sneak peek for the new version features Ye sitting for a deposition in 2021 after he was sued in 2020 by MyChannel for allegedly stealing technology for his Yeezy brand. In the video, which can be seen below, Ye is on a Zoom call. He is first sworn in before being asked to refrain from using his phone during the deposition.

"Due to my mental geniusness, in order to focus on this bullish*t, I need to be on a phone," Ye counters.

After agreeing to get off the phone, Ye immediartly puts on a mask that has an image of Jesus on it. He is again questioned about the odd move.

"Because you don't have the right to see my face," Ye responds.

Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath is set to debut on Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. EST.

In August of 2020, MyChannel sued Ye for breach of a mutual non-disclosure agreement, unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duties and more. MyChannel claims that Ye promised to invest millions into their company to help upgrade the e-commerce side of his Yeezy brand. However, the lawsuit claims, Ye never made good on his promises and instead used the company's technology to promote his Sunday Service launch. In September of 2021, both parties decided to dismiss the case.

Check out Ye's odd behavior during a 2021 lawsuit deposition below.

Watch Ye's Wild Deposition Footage