Ye Accused of Strangling Model on Music Video Set in New Lawsuit – Report

Ye is being sued by a model who claims he strangled her until she blacked out during a music video shoot.

Ye Faces New Lawsuit

On Friday (Nov. 22), TMZ broke the news that Ye is facing another lawsuit. This time, model Jennifer An is accusing the rapper and producer of gagging and choking her during the set of a music video in 2010. According to the suit, An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, claims she attended the shoot for Ye and La Roux's "In for the Kill." While there, the Donda creator took a strange liking to her, allegedly telling the crew, "Give me the Asian girl."

An claims Ye had her sit across from him while the camera was directed on her. He then began to strangle her with both hands and smothered her face before he "rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her to emulate forced oral sex."

An claims Ye yelled, "This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso," following the wild stunt, which she claims was more akin to "pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes" than a music video. The scene nor An made the final cut for the video for the song, which only featured Ye on the remix.

An is reportedly suing Ye and UMG for gender-motivated violence.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team and his attorney for comment.

Read More: Ye and Bianca Are Not Headed for Divorce and This Video Proves It

Ye Faces More Claims

This is the third time Ye has faced claims of sexual improprieties this year. Back in June, his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued him for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment. The same month, singer Niykee Heaton accused Ye and Diddy of attempting to sexually assault her when she was 19.