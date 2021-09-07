50 Cent, Lil’ Kim, Nelly and More to Headline 2022 Golden Sand Experience in Mexico

Hip-hop superstars 50 Cent, Lil' Kim, Nelly, Fat Joe, Ludacris, Flo Rida and T-Pain are set to headline the 2022 Golden Sand Experience in Mexico next year.

The four-day event, created by technology company Pollen Presents, will take place in Riviera Maya, Mexico at the Barceló Riviera Maya resort, spreading across the Maya Riviera, Maya Beach and Maya Caribe, starting Jan. 12, 2022, and wrapping up on Jan. 16, 2022. Luxury accommodations are included, along with all food and drinks at the resort’s premium restaurants and bars.

Also on the bill are R&B stars Kelly Rowland and TLC, along with dancehall legend Sean Paul. With an array of hip-hop, R&B and dancehall artists from various eras performing on the main stage, the experience delivers something for everyone.

Pollen Presents

Aside from the music, the event will also offer unique programming and outside activities for attendees. For those who really want to relive their youth, Golden Sand will host a “Cartoons & Cereal” morning—a chance to re-watch the classics and snack on your favorite throwbacks. Additionally, the Barceló resort boasts 11 swimming pools, exciting activities like ATV riding, go-kart racing, ziplines, and a basketball and tennis court at your leisure. If you're really adventurous, you can partake in scuba diving classes, jet ski excursions, deep-sea fishing, hiking in the ruins of Chichen Itza and more. Instead of a solely focusing on a massive festival experience, Golden Sand provides a more intimate atmosphere, combining music in an environment with comfort, space and luxury.

Now that everyone's outside, why not enjoy some outdoor fun and watch 50, Kim, Nelly, Joe, Luda and others perform some of their classic hits at an exotic location along the Caribbean coast.

For more information about securing a spot and coordinating travel plans to the 2022 Golden Sand Experience, sign up now.

This editorial advertisement is presented by Pollen Presents.