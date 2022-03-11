50 Cent Clowns Actor Jussie Smollett After Actor Receives Jail Sentence for Staging a Hate Crime

50 Cent has some jokes for actor Jussie Smollett, who was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail for faking a hate crime.

Last night (March 10), 50 made light of the time behind bars that the actor was handed in a Cook County Courthouse courtroom on Thursday.

"WTF If this happen on POWER. he said he was the new 2pac. LOL," Fif typed on Twitter, including an image from a Court TV program, which showed Smollett leaving the courtroom.

The rapper-turned-TV executive also tweeted, "This fool is crazy, i knew he was lying from the beginning LOL ask @lala."

This morning (March 11), Fif hopped back on Twitter and said, "If i ever go to court again, i don’t care if it’s for a parking ticket. i’m gonna say this I AM NOT SUICIDAL,I’M INNOCENT, I COULD HAVE SAID I WAS GUILTY A LONG TIME AGO. as i walk out.GreenLightGang @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

50 initially showed support for Jussie Smollett back when the news of the incident emerged online in 2019, along with a host of other rappers, but he later mocked the actor for lying.

According to CNN, Jussie Smollett, who gained fame for his role on Fox's Empire, has been in legal limbo since January of 2019, when an alleged hate crime transpired, in which he claimed he was attacked in Chicago near his apartment. However, it was later discovered that Smollett made false reports to police after paying brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo to act out the hate crime hoax against himself.

The actor was found guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct.

In addition to Jussie Smollett being sentenced to 150 days in jail, he was also ordered to pay more than $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago and was fined $25,000. Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation as well.

NBC Chicago reported on Thursday that Judge James Linn, who made his ruling yesterday, said that the attack's "extreme premeditation" was an "aggravating factor" in the case.

Linn said, "You turned your life upside down. You destroyed your life as you know it. There is nothing I can do to you today that will come close to the damage you've done to your own life."

Smollett told reporters following the ruling that he's innocent and shouted that he is not suicidal.