50 Cent’s Publishing Company Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against His Child’s Mother for Allegedly Violating Life Rights Contract

50 Cent's publishing company is suing the rapper's oldest child's mother for $1 million for telling her story online despite signing over her life rights to Fif years ago.

50 Cent's Publishing Company Files Lawsuit Against BM

On Thursday (July 17), TMZ reported that G-Unit Books is taking Shaniqua Tompkins to court for breach of contract. Fif's camp accuses Tompkins of violating a life rights agreement she signed in 2007 by being part of a YouTube video in 2023 called "The Other Side of the Coin," where she claims to tell the unfiltered truth about how she helped 50 Cent become the success he is today. They claim she went on social media and told more stories about her past with 50 earlier this year.

Along with the $1 million, 50's publishing company is asking a judge to prevent Tompkins from posting more social media videos.

Get our free mobile app

50 Cent Reacts to Lawsuit

50 Cent reacted to the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday night. Sharing a screenshot of a news article about the lawsuit featuring a header image of himself and Shaniqua, he captioned the post, "I didn’t realize how much she looks like me, girl you handsome with them baby hairs. LOL."

Shaniqua is the mother of 50 Cent's eldest son, Marquise. In 2009, she sued 50 Cent for $50 million, accusing the rapper of not following through on his promise to take care of her life. The case was eventually thrown out.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team and Shaniqua's attorney for comment.

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to the lawsuit below.

See 50 Cent's Comment About the Lawsuit Filed Against Shaniqua Tompkins