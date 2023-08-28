21 Savage Pushes Excited Fan Who Tries to Grab His Face as He Walks Through Crowd

21 Savage had to push a fan who went way too far in trying to show love to the Atlanta rapper during a walk-through at a recent It's All a Blur Tour stop.

Drake and 21 Savage performed back-to-back shows on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Seattle for their It's All a Blur Tour. During one of the shows, 21 Savage was walking through the crowd surrounded by security when one intrepid fan decided to try and grab the rapper's face in a possible attempt to kiss him. In video of the incident below, 21 is casually walking through the crowd and slapping five with fans along the way. Suddenly, a woman comes into view and darts at the rapper with her arms outstretched. Reacting quickly, 21 pushes the woman away before security steps in and he continues his stroll.

A similar incident happened to Drake at the same show. During his walk-through, a woman grabbed Drizzy by the throat as he was strolling past concertgoers.

See video of a fan attempting to grab 21 Savage's face and being pushed away by the rapper and security below.

