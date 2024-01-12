Whose New Album Will Have Higher First-Week Sales – 21 Savage or Kid Cudi?

We are only a couple weeks into 2024 and we already have a head-to-head sales battle between two of the biggest names in hip-hop: 21 Savage and Kid Cudi.

On Friday (Jan. 12), 21 Savage and Kid Cudi both dropped new albums. 21 returned with American Dream, his first solo LP since 2018's I Am > I Was. Despite the six-year solo album hiatus, the Atlanta rapper has remained one of the most talked about names in the game, earning a Grammy award for Best Rap Song in 2020, and dropping a highly-publicized joint album Her Loss with Drake in 2022. 21 spent most of 2023 on Drizzy's wildly popular It's All a Blur Tour before making his triumphant return alongside features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Lil Durk and more.

Sales-wise, 21 Savage has been a force with the projects he's released over the years with four top-five Billboard 200 entries. With major anticipation for his return and an accompanying biopic film to go with his latest album dropping this summer, this project might prove to be his biggest yet.

Cudder's back all well. The Ohio rapper released Insano on Friday, the follow-up album to 2022's Entergalactic. His ninth solo album, and 12th overall project, the offering features a star-studded tracklist that includes Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Young Thug, XXXTentacion and others.

With seven top 10 Billboard 200 projects solo and otherwise, Cudi's fans are diehard. Entergalactic peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 after only moving 22,500 units in its first week. However, Insano, which Cudi has called his most powerful project, is coming in hot behind singles "Porsche Topless" and "At the Party" featuring Skateboard P and La Flame.

Who will come out on top this week? Time will tell. For now, check out the respective first-week sales for all of 21 Savage and Kid Cudi's previous albums below.