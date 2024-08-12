2 Chainz Claims He Was Scammed Into Investing $1.5 Million for Failed Weed Dispensary – Report

An investment company representing 2 Chainz reportedly claims the rapper was scammed into investing over $1 million in a failed weed dispensary.

According to a report by SFGate published on Friday (Aug. 9), Antimatter Holdings, an investment company that represents 2 Chainz, is suing a dispensary shop called Pineapple Express Hollywood in Los Angeles for failing to keep their end of the bargain on an agreement they made with the rapper. In 2021, 2 Chainz decided to invest $1.5 million in the shop after being introduced to it by Snoop Dogg's tour manager, Damien Roderick, the suit states.

Although the dispensary owners told 2 Chainz that the store would be open by April of 2021, it didn't open until March of 2022. The terms in the Atlanta rapper's investment gave him a monthly dividend and rights to recall 110% of his funds within a 30 days notice. However, 2 Chainz and the investment company never received any funds back after they attempted to pull out. The suit also states that 2 Chainz personally texted Vincent Zadeh, the co-founder of Pineapple Express Hollywood, about the profits in December of 2022. Nonetheless, Zadeh allegedly responded that they were no longer honoring the agreement.

2 Chainz Invests in Many Different Ventures

Although his recent business deal went awry, 2 Chainz has profited off of his other investments. The Atlanta rapper owns several Escobar restaurants, including one in downtown Atlanta which he opened in 2016. He also owns a nearby nail shop as well as a vegan pizza restaurant called Pizza Verdura Sincera, which opened its doors in May of 2024. Additionally, Tity Boi is the proud owner of a strip club in Atlanta called Candy Land after purchasing it in September of 2023. The rapper has a part ownership stake in the NBA G-league team College Park Skyhawks, which he secured in May of 2019.

