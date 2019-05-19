YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Bystander Who Died in Shooting: “I Wish They Would’ve Gotten Me”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is sitting in an East Baton Rouge, La. jail after being detained for a possible probation violation in connection to the shooting he was involved in in Miami last weekend. During the incident, an innocent bystander, Mohamad Jradi, 43, was shot and killed. According to YoungBoy's lawyer, the rapper wishes the shooters got him instead of Jradi.

On Friday (May 17), YoungBoy Never Broke Again's defense attorney told the Miami Herald his client is the victim in the shooting between his crew and another group of individuals near the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Fla. “He was the victim of an assassination attempt,” Manasseh said in an interview.

However, the rapper is sympathetic to Jradi and his family. Manasseh tells the paper YoungBoy will try to help the family of the victim, possibly monetarily. He added, “He told me, ‘I wish they would have gotten me, not him.’”

Two other people were hit when the two groups started exchanging gunfire. One was YoungBoy's girlfriend, Kay Marie, who was taken to the hospital. A 5-year-old child was also grazed by a bullet.

Police decided not to charge YoungBoy and his crew with the shooting after concluding that they acted in self-defense. However, he was detained by authorities following a court appearance in Louisiana on Friday (May 17). He is expected to stay in jail until a judge decides whether or not he violated his probation by egging on the shooting incident. His next court date is June 21.