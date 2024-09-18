Young Thug Trial Witness Insists He Might Die If He Testifies

A witness slated to testify in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial insists he could die from illness if he's forced to take the stand.

YSL Witness Claims Testifying Could Kill Him

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), Day 132 of the Young Thug YSL trial went down in Fulton County Superior Court. During the hearing, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker heard from the attorney of a man set to testify at the trial who told the court his client has been hospitalized and is on heavy medication, adding he is so sick taking the stand to testify could kill him.

"He's in a situation where if he gets put under a stressful situation, he will have a crash. It will be a crisis situation and he will be back [in the hospital]," the attorney told Judge Whitaker. "I spoke to him," the attorney continued. "He made a statement 10 years ago. He said, 'I don't remember what happened yesterday, sometimes.' So, he's in a bad situation."

Lead prosecutor Adrienne Love countered the attorney's claims. She told the court she spoke with the witness' doctor who said he is sick but fit to take the stand. Judge Whitaker agreed that the witness should testify and they would have a medical team on standby, which only caused his attorney to double down to no avail.

"That's fine," he added. "As long as the court understands, if he's made to come here, and put in a crisis situation, he could die."

YSL RICO Trial Carries on at Snail's Pace

The YSL RICO trial is already the longest trial in Georgia history and the saga is far from over. Most recently, star prosecution witness YSL Woody took up a large portion of the trial. After previously giving police information about Young Thug while being questioned by police on multiple occasions, he seemed to do everything in his power not to incriminate Thugger on the stand. At one point, he even claimed he lied on Thug in previous conversations with authorities just to get them off his back.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

See the YSL trial attorney reveal his client's dire straits below.

Watch an Attorney Notify the Judge His Client Could Die If He Testifies

Watch the Entire Livestream of Day 132 of the Young Thug RICO Trial