Every Song on Young Thug’s Slime Season 2 Mixtape Ranked

Young Thug's got more than a few dope projects in his catalog, but his 2015 mixtape Slime Season 2, a follow-up to his Slime Season mixtape released just a month prior that year, is part of the moment he began to come into his own as a flat-out rap star. The beats hit harder, his vocals are more fearless and his cadences are more unpredictable.

For the project, Thugger takes his squealing ad-libs and twitchy murmurings to their sonic extreme, making his vocals as much an instrument as any other elements of the beats he rapped on. His bars became more memorable than they ever were. In other words, he was in his bag.

SS2's got so many slaps on it that picking the best song can feel impossible. The Trouble-assisted song "Thief in the Night" was the big viral winner of the 2015 project, but the tape opener "Big Racks" featuring Lil Uzi Vert is also worth plenty of spins. Checking in at 22 tracks when accounting for the three bonus cuts, there are a lot of tracks to choose from when it comes to selecting your faves.

On "Thief in the Night" Thugger serves up an eccentric, multi-part hook with Trouble that fans had no choice but to repeat right along with him. "Never Made Love," a song that features Young Thug's estranged friend Rich Homie Quan, is about as passionate and honest as it gets, and both their voices sound like it.

Today, in celebration of Thugger's Slime Season 2's fifth anniversary of its Oct. 31, 2015 release, XXL ranks every song on the project. Peep the list below to see which one lands in the top spot.