Young Thug’s Appearance at the 2025 BET Awards Includes a Strange Mask, Middle Finger and Awkward Interaction With Mariah The Scientist

Young Thug's appearance on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet included a strange mask, a middle finger and an awkward interaction with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug Turns Heads on BET Awards Red Carpet

On Monday (June 9), the stars descended upon Los Angeles for the 2025 BET Awards. Several rappers turned heads on the red carpet, including Thugger, who arrived donning a fury mask and a bag shaped like a duck along with his GF Mariah.

Young Thug's Red Carpet Appearance Turns Awkward

Video of Thug and Mariah's appearance on the red carpet, which can be seen below, shows an awkward interaction between the Atlanta rapper and either fans or media. The couple walks through a group of people and Thug shakes the hand of a woman who compliments him on his music.

However, after they pass the group, Mariah seems to want to go back. Instead of allowing her to, Thug pulls her along and stops for a brief second to give a middle finger to someone off-camera. Mariah finally relents, and they continue walking.

Why Is Young Thug Wearing a Mask?

This isn't the first time recently that Thug has been seen wearing a head-turning mask. In April, he did an interview with GQ where he also donned a mask covering his face.

"I don't feel like people should see me," he said about the face covering. "F**king reconstruct. Like, do something with the mask. Get a clear vision. Just, like, I don't know, hidden scars. Just hiding things, you know?"

Check out Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist's awkward interaction on the 2025 BET Awards red carpet below.

Watch Young Thug Flip the Bird and Have an Awkward Interaction With Mariah The Scientist at the 2025 BET Awards