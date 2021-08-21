Young Thug Receives 100 Acres of Land for His Birthday From His Manager

What do you gift the millionaire rapper who has it all? Land, and now Young Thug has lots of it.

Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday on Aug. 16, and one of his presents included 100 acres of land gifted by his manager, Geoff Ogunlesi, and realtor, Trey Williams. Williams announced the major gift on Instagram, along with a video clip of Thugger surveying his new property.

"Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1 🎈His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Acres of land for his birthday," the caption of the IG post reads.

According to Williams, Thugger may already have plans for the land. "And now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money!💰Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done‼️🙏🏽."

Thugger has been getting some huge presents all week from his celebrity friends. Birdman recently gifted the Atlanta rhymer a huge diamond-flooded Birdman chain. Gunna purchased his label boss a pink Bentley. Drake copped Thugger a special edition Richard Mille watch with a custom pink and green band. Travis Scott also gifted Thugger an expensive timepiece.

Thug celebrated his birthday at a private location in Atlanta on his birthday. The star-studded event was attended by the likes of 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, La Flame, Lil Baby, Gunna and others.

Thug is currently prepping his sophomore album, Punk, which is slated to drop on Oct. 15. He recently dropped the new single "Tick Tock," off the upcoming album, which will be his first solo project since 2019's So Much Fun.