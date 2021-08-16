Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper.

On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.

Suddenly, Thugger looks up and seems bothered by 21's remark and aggressively tries to grab 21’s phone, nearly knocking it out of his hand. We don't think Thug was angry at 21, but rather he was playfully trying to get to the rapper’s cell.

Thug and 21 have been friends for several years now, even teaming up on the joint Hihorse'd Tour in 2016. Recently, 21 added Thug, along with Gunna, to his song “Emergency” for the soundtrack to the Chris Rock horror flick Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. Last year, Thugger was featured on “Rich Nigga Shit” from 21 and Metro Boomin’’s collab album Savage Mode 2.

To celebrate the rest of his birthday today, Young Thug is planning a special event in Atlanta for which he's requested attendees where jungle print attire. Also, a few rappers jumped on social media to give their B-Day salutes to the Slime Language 2 artist.

Cash Money Records CEO Birdman hopped on his IG page and shared a video of himself and Thugger popping champagne together. “Happy BDAY to a real one @thuggerthugger1 lSlatt business YSLRG 4LIFERS RICHNIGGASHIT,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, fellow rapper Drake delivered his birthday salute to Young Thug on his Instagram Story. Drizzy simply shared a photo of Thugger with the inscription "More life for Jeffery. @thuggerthugger1 Curry Year."

ATLien Lil Yachty shared nothing but "positive things" about Thug in an IG post.

"I been hangin round slime since my introduction to this life.. he and his family have always embraced me and showed me love. He hopped on my first mixtape when I was 18.. I have nothing but positive things to say about all YSL. A stand up family. Love u slime 4L happy birthday @thuggerthugger1 !!!!" Yachty wrote.

Happy Birthday, Young Thug!