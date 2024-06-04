New Trial Date Set for Young Dolph Murder Suspects – Report

Two of the men accused of shooting and killing Young Dolph have reportedly had their trial date rescheduled for later this year.

Alleged Young Dolph Killers to Stand Trial in September

On Monday (June 3), it was reported by local Memphis news outlet Fox 13 that the already rescheduled trial date for Young Dolph's accused murderers Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson would be pushed back. The trial was initially set to begin on Monday but was delayed to Sept. 23.

Another local news outlet WREG additionally reported the delay came at the request of both the defense and prosecution, who needed more time to get expert witnesses in place. Additionally, Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph's 2021 murder, has a court hearing scheduled for July 29. Both Cornelius and Johnson are also expected to appear in court for a motions hearing on Aug. 9.

XXL has reached out to the Shelby County Clerk for more information.

Read More: Judge Scolds Alleged Young Dolph Murder Mastermind During Hearing

Young Dolph Murder Trial Continues to Drag On

Young Dolph was shot and killed while visiting a local bakery in his Memphis hometown on Nov. 17, 2021. Justin Johnson, Jermarcus Johnson, Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Goven were arrested a few weeks later and charged with plotting the murder of the Paper Route Empire leader. Since then, the wheels of justice have continued to turn slowly.

Jemarcus, who was accused of helping his brother Justin evade police capture, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder last June. The trial for the remaining three suspects was then delayed from its initial March 11 start date earlier in 2024. During a hearing back in February, Justin Johnson's lawyers pushed for a change of venue due to the extensive media coverage surrounding the murder trial. Johnson's attorney argued the trial should either be relocated outside of Shelby County, Tenn. where the murder occurred, and said a jury pool should brought in from another county to ensure impartial proceedings. A judge eventually approved this motion.

Read More: Judge in Young Dolph Murder Case Removes Himself