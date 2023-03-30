Yo Gotti Restaurant Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

A shooting outside Yo Gotti's Memphis restaurant has left two people dead and five others injured.

The incident occurred last night (March 29) outside the CMG boss' Prive eating establishment, with shots ringing out shortly after the restaurant closed at 11 p.m. On Thursday morning (March 30), the Memphis Police Department released a statement about the deadly shooting.

"On March 29, 2023 at 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a shooting outside 6980 Winchester," the statement reads. "Two male victims were located. One was pronounced deceased on the scene and one was transported to [Regional One Health] critical where he was later pronounced deceased. Five additional victims, four males and a female, arrived at area hospitals by [personally owned vehicles]. Prelim information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club."

Gotti's attorney Arthur Horne has released the following statement to local Memphis news outlet WREG about the tragic incident.

"On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment," he said. "It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout. Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot."

XXL has reached out to the Memphis Police Department and Yo Gotti's team for comment.

The incident comes eight months after Memphis Police thwarted a potential mass shooting at a Yo Gotti concert after a man threatened to kill people because his girlfriend broke up with him.