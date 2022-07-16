Police Stop Potential Mass Shooting at Yo Gotti Concert After Man Threatens to Kill People Because He and His Girlfriend Broke Up

UPDATE (July 16):

Following reports of the Memphis Police Department thwarting a potential mass shooting at his music event, Yo Gotti hopped on his Twitter account to issue a statement. In a series of tweets, the rap veteran thanked his fans and artists for making his Birthday Bash 8 such a successful event. Additionally, he thanked the MPD for their efforts in making sure concertgoers returned home unharmed.

“Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event," Gotti tweeted. "We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely."

Read Yo Gotti’s tweets below.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 16):

Memphis police stopped a potential mass shooting from happening at the Yo Gotti concert after a man threatened to kill people because he and his girlfriend broke up.

According to a report from Fox13Memphis.com, police arrested and charged a man for an act of terrorism on Saturday morning (July 16). This is after the MPD responded to an armed mental consumer call. When officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by the suspect, Elijah Hyman, and his girlfriend.

Apparently, Hyman was distraught because he and his girlfriend had broken up. According to the news outlet, officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was ending that the suspect wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw leaving Yo Gotti’s event, which was held at the FedExForum in Memphis on Friday night (July 15). Police also added that Hyman was bleeding from his right hand as a result of being cut from a glass window inside of his apartment.

Upon further inspection of Hyman’s apartment, authorities discovered several weapons. Hyman was detained, placed in handcuffs and taken to the hospital for an evaluation and medical treatment. Additionally, Hyman was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

After a three-year hiatus, Yo Gotti brought back his annual Birthday Bash event. This year's show featured artists on his CMG label and special guests. Lil Uzi Vert was among the performers at the concert.

"Birthday Bash is more than just a celebration of Memphis — it’s my way of showing love and appreciation to the city that supported me as a person, artist and entrepreneur," said Gotti in a press release.

XXL has reached out to the Memphis Police Department and Yo Gotti reps for comment.

Watch Yo Gotti’s Clip from His Birthday Bash 8 Event Below