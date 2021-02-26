XXXTentacion ‘Revenge’ Lyrics
XXXTentacion offered "Revenge," initially titled "Garette's Revenge," on May 18, 2017 via Soundcloud. Garette is in reference to the owner of Revenge clothing, the brand X often wore and did so on the 2017 XXL Freshman cover. The song was ultimately featured on X's 17 album.
In the SoundCloud description for the song, X wrote:
"produced by, xxxtentacion
garette's revenge
I've dug two graves for us my dear, cant pretend that I was perfect, leaving you in fear, oh man, what a world the things I hear..
If i could act on my revenge, than oh would I..
some kill, some steal, some break your heart, and you had thought that I would let it go and let you walk,
well broken hearts break bones, so break up fast, and I dont wanna let it go, so in my grave i'll rot (repeat)
I love you garette
rest in peace, jocelyn, I will have my revenge upon the world
written and produced by Jahseh Onfroy, 'xxxtentacion'"
XXXTentacion's "Revenge" peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Sept. 6, 2017.
INTRO
I think I, I think I finally
Found a way to forgive myself
From mistakes I made in my past
I think that's the first step, right?
You agree?
VERSE
I've dug two graves for us, my dear
Can't pretend that I was perfect, leavin' you in fear
Oh, man, what a world, the things I hear
If I could act on my revenge, then, oh, would I?
Some kill, some steal, some break your heart
And you thought that I would let it go and let you walk
Well broken hearts break bones, so break up fast
And I don't wanna let it go, so in my grave I'll rot
I've dug two graves for us, my dear
Can't pretend that I was perfect, leavin' you in fear
Oh, man, what a world, the things I hear
If I could act on my revenge, then, oh, would I?
Some kill, some steal, some break your heart
And you thought that I would let it go and let you walk
Broken hearts break bones, so break up fast
And I don't wanna let it go, so in my grave I'll rot
CHORUS
In my grave, I'll rot
In my grave, I'll rot
In my grave, I'll rot-ot-ot
In my grave, I'll rot
In my grave, I'll rot-ot-ot
In my grave, I'll rot
