XXXTentacion ‘Revenge’ Lyrics

XXXTentacion offered "Revenge," initially titled "Garette's Revenge," on May 18, 2017 via Soundcloud. Garette is in reference to the owner of Revenge clothing, the brand X often wore and did so on the 2017 XXL Freshman cover. The song was ultimately featured on X's 17 album.

In the SoundCloud description for the song, X wrote:

"produced by, xxxtentacion

garette's revenge

I've dug two graves for us my dear, cant pretend that I was perfect, leaving you in fear, oh man, what a world the things I hear..

If i could act on my revenge, than oh would I..

some kill, some steal, some break your heart, and you had thought that I would let it go and let you walk,

well broken hearts break bones, so break up fast, and I dont wanna let it go, so in my grave i'll rot (repeat)

I love you garette

rest in peace, jocelyn, I will have my revenge upon the world

written and produced by Jahseh Onfroy, 'xxxtentacion'"

XXXTentacion's "Revenge" peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Sept. 6, 2017.

INTRO

I think I, I think I finally

Found a way to forgive myself

From mistakes I made in my past

I think that's the first step, right?

You agree?

VERSE

I've dug two graves for us, my dear

Can't pretend that I was perfect, leavin' you in fear

Oh, man, what a world, the things I hear

If I could act on my revenge, then, oh, would I?

Some kill, some steal, some break your heart

And you thought that I would let it go and let you walk

Well broken hearts break bones, so break up fast

And I don't wanna let it go, so in my grave I'll rot

I've dug two graves for us, my dear

Can't pretend that I was perfect, leavin' you in fear

Oh, man, what a world, the things I hear

If I could act on my revenge, then, oh, would I?

Some kill, some steal, some break your heart

And you thought that I would let it go and let you walk

Broken hearts break bones, so break up fast

And I don't wanna let it go, so in my grave I'll rot

CHORUS

In my grave, I'll rot

In my grave, I'll rot

In my grave, I'll rot-ot-ot

In my grave, I'll rot

In my grave, I'll rot-ot-ot

In my grave, I'll rot