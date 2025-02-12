Here Are the XXL Awards 2025 Winners

The votes are in, and the esteemed XXL Awards board members have declared the winners in 11 categories for the XXL Awards 2025.

Over the past seven days, over 300 hip-hop heavy hitters including top-level executives, industry insiders, radio personalities and iconic artists such as Eminem, MC Lyte and Big Boi, among many others, have cast their votes in 11 out of 12 XXL Awards categories. The final award category, aptly dubbed The People's Champ, was decided solely by rap fans.

Following a wild ride in the rap game over the past year, the announcement of the newly crowned XXL Awards 2025 winners is most certainly indicative of hip-hop's current landscape. Unsurprisingly, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack this year with six wins out of 10 nominations. Female rappers like GloRilla and Doechii earned trophies as the women of rap continue to shine bigger and brighter than ever. Rising artist BigXthaPlug also received his just due in the Best New Artist of the Year category.

On the production tip, producers like Mustard and Metro Boomin have both seen career-elevating moments over the last 365 days, but only can reign supreme for Producer of the Year. Other categories such as Song of the Year and Album of the Year highlight the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects the game has to offer while Video of the Year is a perfect snapshot of the most stunning visuals from across hip-hop.

Take a look below to see all the winners for the XXL Awards 2025.

See XXL Awards 2025 Winners

Artist of Year

Kendrick Lamar

Album of Year

Kendrick Lamar, GNX

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Male Rapper of Year

Kendrick Lamar

Female Rapper of the Year - Tie

Doechii and GloRilla

Best New Artist of the Year

BigXthaPlug

Lyricist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year

Mustard

Performer of the Year

Doechii

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Humanitarian of the Year

50 Cent

The People’s Champ

Eminem