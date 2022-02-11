Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J, Snoop Dogg, Snot and More – New Projects This Week

Hip-hop is back at it again. Week-to-week, the music doesn't stop. Tonight, there's releases from some heavy hitters, newcomers and those in between.

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have teamed up to make sounds for the cannabis connoisseurs with their joint effort, Stoner's Night. The album is the second full-length collab between the two rappers and contains 13 songs with guest appearances from Project and Elle Varner. And of course, there's production from the Juiceman himself. The LP's lead single, "Backseat," which arrived last week, features the Memphian's fellow Three 6 Mafia member Project Pat. This is Wiz's first album of the year following 2021's Wiz Got Wings with Cardo and Sledgren. As for Juice, he dropped the deluxe to his The Hustle Still Continues last year as well.

Ahead of Snoop Dogg's headlining performance at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (Feb. 13), today, the Doggfather offers his new album BODR. The opus' title alone is fitting as Snoop just announced that he acquired the Death Row brand, which is also the former label that jumpstarted his career in the 1990s, and was originally owned by Suge Knight. Snoop bought the label from MNRK Music Group. His new 18-track effort contains bars from Nas, The Game, DaBaby and others, plus production by Hit-Boy and more. Snoop's last release, Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm, arrived in 2021.

$not made headlines recently for his latest single "Doja" featuring soon-to-be dad A$AP Rocky. On the track, $not claims to have had sexual relations with Doja Cat—a statement Doja denies. Nonetheless, that was an introduction to the Brooklyn rapper's new LP, Ethereal, which was made available on digital streaming platforms today. Comprised of 14 new joints and guest appearances from Joey Bada$$, Juicy J and Trippie Redd, the effort follows $not's 2020 LP -Tragedy+.

Listen to other new music below from G Perico, Kid Capri, Cousin Stizz and more.