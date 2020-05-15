Will Smith Fans Can’t Get Over How Good His Feature Is on Joyner Lucas’ New Song “Will (Remix)”

Will Smith's new collab is reminding some rap fans that they shouldn't underestimate him when it comes to dropping a fire verse.

On Friday (May 15), Joyner Lucas delivered the remix to his ADHD track "Will," which features the legendary rapper-turned-actor. For Will, whose rap career dates all the way back to 1985 when he went by The Fresh Prince alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff, his addition to the track finds him giving a nod to his family and friends.

"I love that you think that I’m perfect but I have plenty mistakes and burdens/My grandmama thought I was worth it/She always guided me when I was searchin’ (Searchin’)/I wouldn’t be me if it wasn't for her (I wouldn't be Will)/I wouldn't be Willie, I couldn’t be me if there wasn't no Eddie/I wouldn't be Will if I wasn't from Philly/Ain't nothin' much that you really can tell me/Willie been cold since Benny and Jerry/Must've forgot that I really get busy/They must've forgot who invented "Get Jiggy," ayy (They must have forgotten)," Will ferociously spits on his verse.

This song follows the March release of the initial track and video for "Will," which features Joyner Lucas paying homage to Will Smith's lauded TV and movie roles like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, I, Robot and much more.

In case there were people that thought Will Smith lost his skills over the years, he proved them wrong on this remix record, which only features Joyner on the hook.

"The Will Smith remix of that Joyner Lucas track is pretty fresh," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person wrote, "Will Smith showing these new niggas he can rap with these new niggas. He killed that shit."

As for more new music from Will, back in January, the Philadelphia native told TMZ that there's a possibility he could be releasing a new album. However, he didn't divulge any additional details at the time.

Throughout Will Smith's career, he dropped four solo albums: Big Willie Style (1997), Willennium (1999), Born to Reign (2002) and Lost and Found (2005), all of which have been certified RIAA gold or platinum.

The lauded rhymer is shaking things up during the coronavirus quarantine and the people are here for it.

