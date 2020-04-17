Here Are 14 Times Rappers Revived Their Career With New Tactics

They say rap is a young man's game, and in the age of the microwave superstar and fickle fandom, it's easier than ever to disappear. And yet, through ingenuity and some rebranding Feng Shui, some of rap's most dynamic veteran talents have staved off the Career Reaper and bounced back in new and exciting ways.

One particularly spectacular example is Gucci Mane. After being locked up for gun and drug charges stemming from a 2013 arrest, a new-and-improved GuWop emerged from an Indiana federal prison. Upon his May 2016 release from prison, he flaunted a notably slimmer physique the result of a fitness regimen and ditching his lean habit—and attacked the rap game with renewed vigor.

Another memorable rebranding success story revolves around Joe Budden, who went from acclaimed lyricist to legit media personality over the course of just a few years. In 2018, he parlayed the success of his The Joe Budden Podcast into a deal with Revolt TV to create his own show. He's also got a deal with a streaming giant.

Will Smith also went from Philly to Hollywood, turning his rap stardom into a Oscar Award-nominated career. His album sales were on the decline as one-half of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince before he participated in one fateful acting audition that changed his career trajectory forever.

GuWop, Budden and Will Smith are far from the only hip-hop artists to reinvigorate their career either through music or another avenue. Today, XXL takes a look at rappers who've managed to resuscitate or reinvent themselves just when it looked like things were a wrap.