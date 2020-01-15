Will Smith Might Be Dropping a New Album

Will Smith hasn't ruled out possibly releasing a new album in the future.

In a video that TMZ posted on Wednesday (Jan. 15), Will, whose new movie Bad Boys for Life hits theaters this Friday (Jan. 17), hinted that he might be dropping a new album.

“Maybe, potentially,” Will told the cameraman after being asked whether he'd drop a new LP. When further pressed about a possibly releasing a new album, Will replied, “Yes, sir, yes sir.”

The Philadelphia rap veteran hasn’t released a studio album since his 2005 effort Lost and Found. Interestingly, the camera guy has a special date in mind for Will to “potentially” drop his new album — on the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album Big Willie Style, which dropped in November 1997. If Will follows that advice, his new album would be dropping in 2022 or maybe even sooner.

In the meantime, Will is currently promoting his movie Bad Boys for Life. The flick, which co-stars Martin Lawrence, is the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise. In the film, Smith and Lawrence return as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, to take down a notorious leader of a drug cartel. Recently the two were named honorary officers of the Miami Police Department.

Watch Will Smith hint about possibly dropping a new album below.