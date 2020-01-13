Will Smith and Martin Lawrence received an exceptional honor during their press run in Miami.

On Sunday (Jan. 12), the "Miami" rapper revealed that he and his Bad Boys for Life co-star Martin Lawrence were named honorary officers of the Miami Police Department. In his Instagram post, Smith thanked the Mayor of the City of Miami, Francis Suarez and Pitbull, who reportedly had something to do with setting up the major honor for the veteran actors. They also received the key to the city.

"Been rockin’ with Miami for over 25 years and today me and @martinlawrence got the keys to the city and were officially made honorary Miami Police officers!!" Smith wrote in his caption. "Big thanx @francisxsuarez and @pitbull (happy BDay) for setting us up! #badboysforlife"

Bad Boys for Life is the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise. Smith and Lawrence return as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett to take down a notorious leader of a drug cartel. It appears as though the Mayor and the Miami Police Department are fans of the dynamic duo's work on the big screen. They decided to give them their flowers just in time for the final chapter of Mike and Marcus' saga.

The rare honor also comes shortly after DJ Khaled announced the release date for the film's official soundtrack. The project features 10 tracks from Meek Mill, Jaden Smith, City Girls, Rick Ross, DJ Durel, Quavo, Nicky Jam, J. Balvin and more.

Bad Boys for Life premieres in Theaters Jan. 17. Check out exclusive photos from the ceremony below.