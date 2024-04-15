Will Smith steps out to perform "Men in Black" during J. Balvin's 2024 Coachella Festival set.

Will Smith Performs "Men in Black"

On Sunday (April 14), Will Smith popped out during J. Balvin's 2024 Coachella set to deliver a surprise performance of "Men in Black." Donning his signature suit from the 1997 Men in Black film, Will Smith strutted on stage to a roaring crowd as he ran through the track alongside a hyped up J. Balvin. People in alien costumes also hopped around on stage, adding some hilarious theatrics to the performance. At the end of the song, Smith had MIB agents drag Balvin away while he hit the audience with the film's signature Neuralyzer.

Read More: Candace Owens Raps Fresh Prince Theme Song to Prove She Knows Black Culture

Kesha Disses Diddy at Coachella

Coachella's first week in Indio, Calif. was filled with many memorable moments, including Kesha taking shots at Diddy during her performance of "Tik Tok."

Kesha popped out during singer Reneé Rapp's set, and while "Tik Tok's" original lyrics to go, "I wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," Kesha changed the words for the Coachella crowd.

"I wake up in the morning like, 'F**k P. Diddy,'" she yelled while throwing up a middle finger.

50 Cent applauded Kesha's move on Instagram and found her trolling hilarious.

See the video of Will Smith perform "Men in Black" at Coachella below.

Watch Will Smith Perform "Men in Black" at Coachella