Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has put Rick Ross on blast for recording a video of Hill's home while it was on fire.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, which premiered on Tuesday (March 5), Hill made it clear that he can't rock with Rozay after the stunt the rapper pulled. Ross is also Hill's neighbor. Hill stated around the 46:06-mark of the conversation with former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, "First off, I just wanna say, Rick Ross, bruh. I don't... I can't vibe with you now. I can't f**k with you no more, bruh."

He continued, "Rick Ross, man. Like, you didn't even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of... You got my number, bruh. You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter. Like, after what me and my family went through? You're supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero."

Rick Ross Shares Tyreek Hill's House Fire on Social Media

According to NBC 6 South Florida, Tyreek Hill's Southwest Ranches, Fla. mansion accidentally went up into flames on Jan. 3 due to a child reportedly playing with a lighter. Around that time, Rozay shared footage on Instagram of the incident, saying, "I had some Wingstop wings on the way being delivered, but as y'all can see, they said it was a minor fire over at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's crib. That's right across the street from one of my cribs. I ain't trippin'. As long as everybody's safe. That's more important than my lemon pepper wings, my Ranch dressing and my roasted corn. Trust me. And as you can see, everything is under control."

Ross also shared selfies of himself with the smoke from the scene in the background.

Rick Ross Addresses Tyreek Hill's Comments Towards Him

This afternoon (March 6), Rick Ross apparently caught wind of Tyreek Hill's comments and responded on his Instagram Story.

Rozay said, "Tyreek Hill, I wasn't picking on you, homie. I wasn't picking on you at all. First of all, I'm assuming you're an all-pro, wealthy, great homeowners insurance, who's gonna get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars. So, it ain't nothing to pick on you about. More importantly, your beautiful mother and your family was straight. I didn't film none of them, homie. And lets not act like I'm the one that premiered the fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib, and my crib."

News reports state that Hill was at practice when the fire broke out. Thankfully, no one was harmed. NBC 6 South Florida also noted that fire crews were able to get the blaze under control within two hours and that the fire was limited to the attic and roof of the home, but smoke damaged other parts of the house, making it unrepairable.

