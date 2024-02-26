Rick Ross is giving Cam Newton props for being able to keep his hat on during an intense fight that was caught on camera.

Rick Ross Gives Former NFL Player Cam Newton Props for Keeping His Hat on in Viral Fight Video

On Monday (Feb. 26), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to offer his two cents on the video of Cam Newton fighting that emerged over the weekend. Newton was involved in an intense brawl at a youth football tournament in Atlanta, but Rozay was mostly impressed with the stamina of the former NFL player's signature hat.

"I saw that footage of Cam Newton," Ross said in the video below. "You gotta give that boy props that hat ain't never came off. That hat ain't never came off. F**k all that standing, ten toes down, nah. That hat got bobby pins n***a."

Video Emerges of Cam Newton Fighting

The video Rick Ross was speaking of emerged online on Sunday (Feb. 25). It appeared to show Newton fending off multiple young people who were shoving him and pummeling him. The fight, which transpired at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at Newton's B.E.S.T. Academy, lasted about 30 seconds before security and police intervened.

Newton has yet to comment on what actually caused the fight, but one of the other team's coaches told TMZ he was trash-talking moments before the brawl. Newton's 15-and-under team still won the championship at the event, according to a post by Newton on X.

Read More: Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

Watch Rick Ross give former NFL player Cam Newton props for keeping his hat on during a fight below.

Watch Rick Ross Gives Former NFL Player Cam Newton Props for Keeping His Hat on in Viral Fight Video

Watch Cam Newton Get Involved in Fight in Atlanta