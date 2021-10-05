Tyler, The Creator Wins Hip-Hop Album of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Tyler, The Creator is the big winner of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted Hip Hop Album of the Year award.

Tyler took home the award for his Call Me If You Get Lost LP at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on BET on Tuesday night (Oct. 5). He beat out several rappers in the category including Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta’s Pain, Migos' Culture III, DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II and J. Cole's The Off-Season.

During his acceptance speech, Tyler thanked rap music and his fellow peers in the genre. "Hey, man," he said. "Fuck, yeah. Rap music, man. It's T. Young Baudelaire's skin lookin' crazy. I look great. Two in a row. Thank you to Lupe [Fiasco], thank you to [Lil] Wayne, thank you to [Jay-Z]. Thank you to... I love rap music, I'm so hyped. I love everybody, here. Thank you, very much!"

The California-bred rapper, who also graces the cover of XXL's 2021 fall issue, earned a No. 1 opus with Call Me If You Get Lost in June. The album had a major impact on the music world, with fans arguing it's the best LP of the year. CMIYGL features Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Pharrell Williams, 42 Dugg and more.

In addition to winning one of the biggest awards of the night, the former Odd Future leader also received the first-ever Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award, presented by hip-hop icon LL Cool J, and the Best Live Performer award.

Last year's Hip Hop Album of the Year award winner was 2019 XXL Freshman Roddy Ricch for his debut LP, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The Compton native also won Song of the Year for his chart-topping single, "The Box."

Comedians Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean—of the 85 South podcast—brought the laughs as hosts of the 16th annual awards ceremony, which was previously recorded at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center outside of Atlanta.

Additionally, Nelly was honored with the I Am Hip Hop award. The St. Louis rhymer joins the list of previous honorees including Master P, Lil' Kim, Lil Wayne, Luther Campbell, Scarface, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Rakim, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Russell Simmons, Ice Cube, KRS-One and Grandmaster Flash.

Congrats to Tyler, The Creator for winning the Hip-Hop Album of the Year trophy.