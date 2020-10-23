Ty Dolla Sign, Joyner Lucas, Junglepussy and More: New Projects This Week

Twenty Nine Music Group / Atlantic Records / Friends Of / Jagjaguwar

It's Friday (Oct. 23), so not only is it the "freakin' weekend," but it's that time of the week where your favorite rappers deliver new projects. This week, there's some rap-influenced R&B dropping as well for your streaming pleasure.

Ty Dolla $ign unleashes his third studio album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The California-bred rapper-singer taps Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Quavo, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Future, Young Thug, Gunna and more to help bring the effort to life. The 25-track LP, which was initially announced earlier this month under the name Dream House, follows the Atlantic Records artist's most recent collaboration with SZA, "Hit Different." Ty Dolla delivers impeccable croons on the album and teased a few tracks like, "Be Yourself" and "Expensive" featuring Nicki Minaj, which were released prior to the album's arrival.

To carry fans a little bit deeper into spooky season, Junglepussy returns with JP4. The latest studio album is a follow-up to the 28-year-old rhymer's JP3 album, which debuted in 2018. Gangsta Boo and Ian Isiah make appearances on the LP. Along with the aforementioned guest appearances, the Brooklyn rapper's previously released tracks "Main Attraction" and "Arugula" also appear on the record.

And after a lengthy wait, Joyner Lucas drops off his EP, Evolution. The 13-track project features guest vocals from Ashanti, as well as bars from Rick Ross and more. Joyner was originally slated to deliver the project earlier this month, but postponed its release to ensure fans he is delivering a classic and his efforts don't disappoint. This is the rapper's first extended play and follows the release of ADHD, which came out back in March.

Scroll down to listen to the new projects from ShirtMs Banks, Fat Tony, DeJ Loaf, Blacc Zacc and more.

  • Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

    Ty Dolla Sign
    Atlantic Records

  • Evolution

    Joyner Lucas
    Twenty Nine Music Group

  • Jp4

    Junglepussy
    Friends of / Jagjaguwar

  • Spooky Sounds

    Trippie Redd
    1400 Entertainment / TenThousand Projects

  • We’re Still Alive

    Shirt

  • Sell Sole II

    DeJ Loaf
    Yellow World

  • Fear Exodus

    Tech N9ne
    Strange Music, Inc

  • Karma 3 Deluxe

    Dave East
    Def Jam / Mass Appeal / From the Dirt

  • Bawskee 4

    Comethazine
    Alamo Records

  • Exotica

    Fat Tony
    Carpark Records

  • HOMMÈ

    Kipp Stone
    Kipp Stone / Closed Sessions

  • 803 Legend

    Blacc Zacc
    South Coast Music Group / Interscope

  • Beastie Boys Music

    Beastie Boys

  • Big Trap

    Trapboy Freddy
    300 Ent / Cool Money

  • L.O.V.E.

    Luh Kel
    Cinematic Music Group

  • Too Afraid to Dance

    Chuck Strangers
    Sounds of Beverly

  • Only One Whippa

    Only One Felipe and Pyrex
    Only One Records

  • Flag

    Kxng Crooked
    Hitmaker Music Group

  • The Amanda Tape

    They.
    Avant Garden / Island Records

  • Dope on a Spoon

    Q Da Fool
    Roc Nation Records, LLC

