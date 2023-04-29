Tsu Surf Pleads Guilty to RICO Charges, Faces 30 Years In Prison

Tsu Surf has admitted to violating New Jersey's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

On Thursday (April 27), Tsu Surf, born Rahjon Cox, pleaded guilty via video satellite to two counts: racketeering conspiracy and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of New Jersey), prosecutors stated from 2015 through Sept. 22, 2022, Tsu held a leadership role in the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips and shot at a rival gang member on March 18, 2017. Additionally, on July 24, 2019, the famed battle rapper, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of two loaded firearms.

Tsu Surf was arrested in October 2022 following a standoff with police at a home in Jersey City, N.J. The 33-year-old rhymer barricaded himself at the location with a woman and refused to come out. After an hour of negotiations with authorities, Tsu peacefully surrendered.

Upon his arrest, Tsu's manager Qua Bellamy shared a statement with Fox 5 New York reporter Lisa Evers regarding the rapper's forthcoming legal issues.

"Qua says...he is in good spirits and preparing to deal with a federal law enforcement matter," Evers shared in a video on her Twitter page. "He says he's also making plans to take care of his family and the business associates who depend on him. Qua also says that Tsu does not know the severity of the situation yet, but is preparing for the worst and praying for the best."

Tsu faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the racketeering conspiracy charge. As for the weapon possession count, he's looking at a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Both counts are also punishable by a fine of up to $250,000.

Tsu Surf's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023.

XXL has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of New Jersey) for comment.

Watch News of Tsu Surf's Arrest on RICO Charge Below