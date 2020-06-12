Boosie BadAzz, Iann Dior, Dizzy Wright & Demrick and More: New Projects This Week

Another set of new releases are coming your way. As the week comes to a close, there are new drops from a southern rap vet who has a signature sound, a collaborative effort from two West Coast rhymers and a multifaceted artist from Texas. Take a look below to see some of the new albums, projects and mixtapes that have arrived this week.

Boosie BadAzz made plenty of headlines due to his antics on social media during the coronavirus quarantine, but he's clearly been in the studio as well. About two months after dropping off his recent effort, Goat Talk 2, the Baton Rouge, La. native has made a swift return with In House. Keeping things close to home, Boosie announced via Instagram that the project is produced by Memphis' own Jit The Beast. On GT2, Boosie made a few mentions about the coronavirus, and perhaps In House will features some of the same as the title seems to be inspired by the nationwide quarantine.

Iann Dior is next up to bat with his new EP, I'm Gone. The nine-track project from the Puerto Rico-born, Texas-raised rapper is the follow-up to his 2019 album, Industry Plant, which features appearances from Trippie Redd, Travis Barker and more. Similar to his prior release, Dior's latest effort features Barker on the track "Sick and Tired" with Machine Gun Kelly as well as on production. The EP, a synthesis of rap and punk, offers bars from Lil Baby on "Prospect." Iann Dior's "Sick and Tired" dropped prior to this release and accumulated over 90 million global streams thus far.

And a brilliant meeting of the minds has transpired again between Dizzy Wright and Demrick on their latest collaborative effort, Blaze With Us 2. Serving as the second installment in their Blaze With Us series, which dropped four years ago, the duo repping Las Vegas and California, respectively, are here to outdo themselves with their witty rhymes and intricate beat selections. A few tracks including "We Ain't the Same" and "Don't Worry" were delivered to fans prior to the full project being released today.

Scroll down to see new music from Boosie BadAzz, Iann Dior, Dizzy Wright and Demrick and more.