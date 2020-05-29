Lil Yachty, G Herbo, Freddie Gibbs and More: New Projects This Week

New music Fridays is something that hip-hop heads always look forward to, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. This week, there's heat coming from a respected Chicago MC, an Atlanta rapper deserving of his credit and a lauded Indiana rhymer with bars for days. Scroll down to check out some of the new releases below.

Quality Control Music has been relentless with their music drops over the last few weeks and today is no different. Lil Yachty ushers in the third and final installment of his Lil Boat series with his Lil Boat 3 album. The Atlanta-bred rhymer unexpectedly announced the release date of the new album last week while also sharing the artwork for the LP. The cover gives a glimpse into his childhood as the image was taken by his father when he was only 2 years old. Yachty, who has somewhat shied away from the jovial bars that he stepped into the game with back in 2016, to transform skeptics into believers, is bringing inextinguishable flames on his forth studio album, which features appearances from A$AP Rocky, Future, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Durk, Young Thug and more.

G Herbo is shining an illuminating light on post traumatic stress disorder and the importance of therapy. So much that he titled an album after it and now, he releases the deluxe edition to his February LP, PTSD. The new deluxe album features appearances from Lil Durk and Lil Uzi Vert. The deluxe version of PTSD also has 14 new tracks in addition to the 14 songs the original LP contains. The Chicago native candidly spoke on the inspiration for the album with XXL in the spring 2020 issue of the magazine. Herbo explained that him being caught with a firearm back in 2018 was a result of post traumatic stress disorder. The "Gangstas Cry" rapper added that he sees himself as a poster child for PTSD and wants to give back to others dealing with the same disorder.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are back at it again and they're delivering undeniable magic. Two years after the release of Fetti, their collab LP with New Orleans' own Curren$y, Gibbs and the legendary producer are offering the new album Alfredo. The project was introduced to fans on Thursday (May 28) along with the record "1985," and its accompanying video. Fans are clearly anticipating new music from the duo as Gibbs was trending on Twitter following the announcement of the project. The 10-track effort includes appearances from Tyler, The Creator and Rick Ross, as well as Griselda’s Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine.

After two years of putting in work, Problem is coming through with a new album, Coffee & Kush Vol. 1. The Compton rapper set the tone by his flexing his Cali-grown bars on a jazz-infused beat on "Janet Jackson Freestyle (Remix)." An ode to the late Nipsey Hussle, the LP's first single, which samples Janet, Q-Tip and singer Joni Mitchell's "Got ’Til It's Gone," made its way to streaming platforms two weeks ahead of Problem's new LP. The 10-song album, executive produced by Terrace Martin and produced by Problem himself, follows his 2018 release S2.

Check out the new music from Lil Yachty, G Herbo, Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist, Problem, Flying Lotus, Joell Ortiz & KXNG Crooked and more below.