Lil Baby, G Herbo, Young Nudy and More: New Projects This Week

The time is now for Lil Baby. The “Yes Indeed” rapper delivers one of 2020’s most anticipated projects this week with the release of his sophomore album, My Turn, on Friday (Feb. 28). Previewed by the singles “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove” and “Catch the Sun,” the 20-track project features contributions from Future, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Hit-Boy, Quay Global and Baby’s partner-in-rhyme, Gunna.

G Herbo has something to say with his new album. The project the Chicago native named PTSD features a reimagined version of the American flag on the cover art. The 14-song album also features the singles “In This Bitch” and the Jacquees-assisted “Shooter,” as well as the title track with vocals from Chance the Rapper, Juice Wrld and Lil Uzi Vert. A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lil Durk and Polo G also appear on the freestyle champ’s latest release.

Young Nudy drops off his first project of 2020 with Anyways. The rapper behind 2019’s Faded In the Booth and the Pi’erre Bourne-produced Sli'merre, is back with 16 new songs, including bangers like “GTA Lyfestyle,” “Blue Cheese Salad” and “No Go,” which has reached a million views on YouTube.

