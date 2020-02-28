Lil Baby, G Herbo, Young Nudy and More: New Projects This Week

Machine Entertainment Group/Epic Records/Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Young Nudy/RCA Records

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

The time is now for Lil Baby. The “Yes Indeed” rapper delivers one of 2020’s most anticipated projects this week with the release of his sophomore album, My Turn, on Friday (Feb. 28). Previewed by the singles “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove” and “Catch the Sun,” the 20-track project features contributions from Future, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Hit-Boy, Quay Global and Baby’s partner-in-rhyme, Gunna.

G Herbo has something to say with his new album. The project the Chicago native named PTSD features a reimagined version of the American flag on the cover art. The 14-song album also features the singles “In This Bitch” and the Jacquees-assisted “Shooter,” as well as the title track with vocals from Chance the Rapper, Juice Wrld and Lil Uzi Vert. A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lil Durk and Polo G also appear on the freestyle champ’s latest release.

Young Nudy drops off his first project of 2020 with Anyways. The rapper behind 2019’s Faded In the Booth and the Pi’erre Bourne-produced Sli'merre, is back with 16 new songs, including bangers like “GTA Lyfestyle,” “Blue Cheese Salad” and “No Go,” which has reached a million views on YouTube.

Lil Baby, G Herbo, Young Nudy, Princess Nokia, ShooterGang Kony, Smoke DZA, The Jacka, RZA, Stro, Young Chop, YFN Lucci, Max B and others introduced music this week. A full list of the new releases can be streamed below.

  • My Turn

    Lil Baby
    Quality Control Music/Motown Records

  • PTSD

    G Herbo
    Machine Entertainment Group LLC/Epic Records

  • Anyways

    Young Nudy
    Young Nudy/RCA Records

  • Red Paint Reverend

    ShooterGang Kony
    Shootergang Kony/EMPIRE

  • Everything Sucks

    Princess Nokia
    Princess Nokia Inc.

  • A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed

    Smoke DZA
    RFC Music Group/Cinematic Music Group

  • Guided Explorations

    RZA
    RZA

  • Murder Weapon

    The Jacka
    The Artist Records/EMPIRE

  • Young Godfather

    Young Chop
    Chopsquad Inc

  • Back on Saratoga

    Stro
    Mass Appeal/Grade A Tribe

  • HIStory, Lost Pages

    YFN Lucci
    YFN Lucci via SoundCloud

  • The Pop Up, Vol. 1

    Kool John & Iamsu!
    Shmoplife Entertainment / Eyes On Me LLC

  • Scarhxurs

    Scarlxrd
    A Lxrd Records / Island Records

  • A-Team

    Zaytoven, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed and Lil Gotit
    Familiar Territory Records / Opposition

  • Wave Pack

    Max B
    EMG / Phase One Network

See 35 of the Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2020

Filed Under: Bangers, G Herbo, IAmSu, Lil Baby, Lil GotIt, Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Max B, Princess Nokia, RZA, Scarlxrd, Shootergang Kony, Smoke Dza, stro, The Jacka, yfn lucci, Young Chop, Young Nudy, Zaytoven
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top