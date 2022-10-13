Tsu Surf Arrested on RICO Charge

New Jersey rapper Tsu Surf has been arrested on a federal RICO charge.

On Thursday (Oct. 13), Fox 5 New York reporter Lisa Evers confirmed that the veteran battle rapper was arrested around 1:30 p.m. the same day by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was reportedly apprehended for a RICO charge in connection to a DEA case. XXL has confirmed Tsu Surf is currently in custody at the Essex County Jail in Newark, N.J., where he was taken following his arrest.

Tsu Surf, 32, was reportedly brought into custody at a home in Jersey City, N.J., where he was located with a woman. Sources say the rhymer tried to go out the back of the house, which was surrounded by law enforcement. Upon seeing federal authorities, he retreated back inside and barricaded himself at the location. Tsu and the woman refused to come outside for about an hour until crisis negotiators were called. The negotiators spoke with Tsu, who then peacefully surrendered.

He is scheduled to see a judge in federal court in his hometown of Newark, N.J. on Friday.

On Oct. 3, Tsu's manager Qua Bellamy shared a statement with Lisa Evers regarding the legal issues the rapper was facing.

"Qua says that Tsu Surf is definitely not on the run. He says he is in good spirits and preparing to deal with a federal law enforcement matter," Evers shared in a video on her Twitter page. "He says he's also making plans to take care of his family and the business associates who depend on him. Qua also says that Tsu does not know the severity of the situation yet, but is preparing for the worst and praying for the best."

Today, Qua tweeted, "Yeah y’all can officially go ahead and put that 'free' in front of his name 😔."

Last week, AllHipHop.com reported there were rumors on social media regarding Tsu Surf's potential arrest, which did not happen at that time. On a Twitter account that Tsu has previously promoted on his own Instagram page, he allegedly tweeted on Oct. 6, "I prolly never step on a stage again…. God has a way of Humbling Us."

Hip-hop has been hit hard with RICO arrests recently. Young Thug and Gunna were part of a big bust in Atlanta in May when they and 26 other YSL associates were arrested on charges of conspiring to violate the RICO Act, murder, armed robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity.

