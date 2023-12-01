Tsu Surf Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Racketeering and Gun Charges

Tsu Surf has been sentenced to five years in prison for violating New Jersey's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Tsu Surf Gets Five-Year Prison Sentence for His Role in RICO Case

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of New Jersey), on Thursday (Nov. 30), Tsu Surf, born Rahjon Cox, was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy and for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Imposing the sentence in Newark federal court, Judge Susan D. Wigenton added that the former battle rapper will have to serve the entire five-year sentence because there is no parole in the federal prison. In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Wigenton imposed three years of supervised release and a $15,000 fine on Tsu.

Tsu Surf Pleads Guilty, Initially Faced a 30-Year Prison Sentence

The sentencing comes after Tsu Surf pleaded guilty in April of 2023 to two counts of racketeering conspiracy and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was initially facing up to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors alleged from 2015 through Sept. 22, 2022, the 33-year-old rhymer held a leadership role in the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips and shot at a rival gang member on March 18, 2017. Additionally, on July 24, 2019, Tsu, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of two loaded firearms.

Tsu was arrested in October of 2022 following a standoff with police at a home in Jersey City, N.J. After barricading himself at the location with a woman and refusing to come out, Tsu surrendered peacefully after an hour of negotiations with authorities.

