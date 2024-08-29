Video Shows Trippie Redd Being Pulled Over by Police for Driving Without a License

Recently released bodycam footage shows Trippie Redd being pulled over by police for driving without a license in 2023.

Trippie Redd Pulled Over in 2023 Traffic Stop

On Thursday (Aug. 29), bodycam footage appeared online of Trippie Redd and his brother Hunter being pulled over in Florida for tinted windows back in 2023. The police were on edge after Trippie's security detail pulled over with them, and were put even more on edge after they realized Trippie had hotboxed the car. Cops then realized that not only was Trippie and his brother driving without a license, but that the rapper never had a license at all.

"They just heightened us from two to 10, I don't give a sh*t if that's your security guard or not," the officer tells Trippie, adding, "I don't care if you're Drake. They cannot come to a traffic stop...So you have no license and you're driving that's one citation. You're probably gonna be arrested but that's my discretion."

Trippie was respectful throughout the exchange, and luckily received a citation instead of leaving the scene in handcuffs. However, Trippie's brother was arrested for weed that was located near the passenger seat of the car and sent to a local jail.

Read More: Fans Wonder If Coi Leray and Trippie Redd Are Back Together After Video Shows Them Kissing

DaniLeigh and Playboi Carti Bodycam Footage Leak Online

Trippie Redd is just the latest rapper to be the focus of some leaked bodycam footage. Leaked bodycam footage appeared online on Aug. 23 that showed Playboi Carti and Ken Carson getting pulled over for speeding back in 2022. Carti strangely asked why his license hadn't been suspended considering how many times he'd been pulled over for speeding. Footage from DaniLeigh's 2023 arrest for DUI and hit-and-run was also released on Aug. 23, which showed the singer breaking down in tears as she was led away in handcuffs. DaniLeigh had reportedly struck someone on a scooter, who suffered spinal injuries as a result of the accident.

Check out Trippie Redd's footage below.

Watch Trippie Redd Get Pulled Over by Police for Driving Without a License