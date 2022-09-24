Trina Picks Up Wrestler Diamante By Her Hair and Slaps Her – Watch

Trina has proven once again who is the baddest. On All Elite Wrestling's Grand Slam Rampage special, the Miami rapper picked up wrestler Diamante by her hair and slapped her.

The AEW Grand Slam Rampage program on Friday night (Sept. 23) featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship title against Diamante, who was accompanied by Trina before the match. Cargill proved she was the strongest by delivering her signature wrestling move called Jaded on Diamante and pinning her for the win.

Afterward, the Baddest Bitch stepped in the ring and betrayed her former ally. Trina picked up the beaten Diamante by her hair and slapped her, much to the shock and awe of the wrestling analysts. "Baddies stick together, don't they? Who can you trust anymore?" said one of the analysts. The "Pull Over" rapper then shook Cargill's hand and possibly aligned herself with the Baddies.

This comes after Trina initially called out Cargill and said she would back up Diamante in her title fight. That didn't sit well with Cargill. "OK, I see you Trina," she said. "And I'ma see both of y’all...on Rampage."

"You see me now," Trina shot back. "Yeah, we'll see you Friday."

Trina is among a slew of rappers who have made appearances on AEW's wrestling events. In July, Kevin Gates punched wrestler Tony Nese and Action Bronson is a wrestler for AEW. Other rappers who have entered the AEW ring include Machine Gun Kelly, Wale and Snoop Dogg.

Watch the Entire TBS Championship Title Match Between Jade Cargill and Diamante Below